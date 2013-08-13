KARACHI - At least six people were killed in various incidents here on Monday.

Police found two shot dead bodies from a car parked in the jurisdictions of Shahrah-e-Faisal police station.

Police said some unidentified assailants left a car near Pehalwan Goth. When locals informed the police about the bodies, it shifted them to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they were identified as Ubaid and Sajjad, resident of the same area. Police have yet to ascertain the affiliation of both the victims with any political or religious parties. Later, the bodies were handed over to the families after autopsy.

On the other side, Kharadar police found the body of one Amjad, 23. The tortured body was found from Abal Chowk, Kharader which was later shifted to Civil Hospital. The victim’s father, posted in Traffic Police as a sub inspector, told the police that his son left home two days back and went missing. Police handed over the body to family after autopsy.

SITE-B police found another shot dead body from the bushes located near Ali Enterprises Company Road. Another shot dead body was from the jurisdictions of Saeedabad police station. Police shifted the bodies to morgue for identification. In the jurisdictions of Surjani Town police station, police found a shot dead body from the bushes. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy and later shifted to morgue for identification.

Lyari armed clash leaves one dead, dozens injured: One killed and dozen others wounded in an armed clash between the Lyari gangsters and Kutchi community.

Gangsters were passing through the Al-Falah Road when an exchange of fire took place between the operatives of Kutchi Rabita Committee (KRC) and gangsters.

Police sources said gangsters were roaming in the area to abduct Kutchi community people. When the operatives of KRC realised the situation, they resorted to indiscriminate firing. Almost dozen people sustained bullet injuries who were rushed to Lyari General Hospital and Civil Hospital. An unidentified man succumbed to injuries while Iqbal, Ibrahim, Imran, Siddique, Shamshari, Shoaib and Akhter Hussain admitted with bullet wounds. Police believed that victims admitted to Civil Hospital were mostly the passersby while the wounded gangsters, including Zahid aka Ladla remain admitted in Lyari General Hospital.

Tension engulfed various parts of Lyari where exchange of fire between the rival groups suspended the commercial and non-commercial activities. It is worth mentioning here that tension between the rival groups was continued for the last couple of years. Over 300 Kutchies have been killed and some 7,000 Kutchies migrated from the troubled areas of Lyari in last couple of months. Many of them remained in the shelter homes established in Kutchi-dominated areas of Lyari.