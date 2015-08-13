KASUR: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to probe the child molestation scandal in Kasur started its working today.

As part of the probe, the JIT office has been set up at a rest house near Hussain Khanwala village. According to a source, the JIT recorded statements of three victims and their parents.

A shuttle service has also been started from rest house to the village to facilitate the victims, their families and witnesses. The JIT is led by DIG Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh, which is expected to complete its probe within 10 days.