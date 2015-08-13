LAHORE - A special Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday remanded seven more suspects in Kasur child abuse scandal to police custody for 27 days and the province’s top court sought the JIT report on August 20.

Ganda Singhwala police produced the suspects including Abdul Mannan, Khalid, Naseem, Sabir, Umar, Rai Basharat and Haseem amid strict security. The investigation officer told the court that the suspects were involved in country’s largest children sexual abuse and pleaded the judge to grant 30-day physical remand.

The suspects’ counsel, however, opposed the request and said that his clients were intentionally implicated in the case and they had not been involved in children sexual abuse.

After hearing both sides, the court granted 27-day physical remand of the suspects and handed them into the police custody for interrogation. The court directed the police to produce them on the next date of hearing along with other five suspects remanded a day earlier.

In the same scandal, the Lahore High Court ordered the head of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the child abuse scandal to submit detailed investigation report of the incident on August 20.

Chief Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik took up the petitions seeking trial of the suspects of Kasur incident by anti-terrorism or military courts instead of courts of ordinary jurisdiction.

Punjab Home Secretary Azam Salman Khan, Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera, JIT head Malik Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh and other officials also appeared before the court.

Punjab IGP told the court that the police had registered seven cases on the complaints received yet. He said that he personally visited Kasur villages and urged the people to lodge complaints, if any, about the alleged incidents of child abuse.

Additional Advocate General Punjab Shan Gull told the court that provisions of Anti Terrorism Act had been included in the FIRs of the cases and the arrested suspects had been handed over to the police on physical remand.

During the course of hearing, the chief justice expressed sorrow over the children abuse in the city belonged to great saint of the sub-continent Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah who spread love and peace all his life. “It is a shocking incident in the country’s history which has forced the parents not to send their children to schools and it is natural,” he added.

Sakeena Bibi had also filed a petition through her counsel and pleaded the court to direct the government to provide her and her children protection and security. Through her counsel Sheeba Qaisar advocate, the petitioner submitted that she had left Kasur village after the incident. Advocate Aftab Bajwa, the counsel, forwarded another request saying the head of the JIT should be an ISI officer and should be consisted other secret agencies officials as its members.

Opposing the request, the law officer said that the law did not allow making an officer of secret agency head of joint investigation team. The JIT could be led by a police officer only, he added. At this, the CJ observed that the courts followed the law and the constitution and not the desires of anyone.