Ebola virus disease (EVD) formerly known as Ebola haemorrhages fever causes fatal illness in humans. It caused a large number of deaths worldwide and scretched its roots strongly. It wrecks the immune system. In result, causes, heavy bleeding inside the body and damages almost in every organ. Ebola is a serious and deadly virus mostly transmitted by animals and humans. The virus have been present for more than 35 years and the largest re-emerged in West Africa in March 2014. The Ebola kills 90% of people who are infected. On a daily basis hundreds of Ebola cases are reported mainly in Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone. The WHO has to be very dire to eradicate the virus as soon as possible.

FIDA ZAMAN BALOCH,

Kech, August 2.