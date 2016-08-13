LAHORE: Parliamentary Secretary for Health Khawaja Imran Nazir said on Friday that strict sentence would be awarded to the manufacturers of substandard, spurious, unhygienic, and fake medicines.

Talking to APP he said that crackdown against the sale of spurious, substandard and unlicensed medicines has been initiated. He said that these factories would be sealed immediately, adding that the elements involved in this evil trade deserve no leniency.

He announced to continue the campaign of the Punjab government against the elements involved in the production and sale of spurious, substandard and unlicensed medicines and stressed the need for evolving a strategy for complete eradication of this heinous trade.

Imran Nazir said that no permission would be given to play with human lives. He said that the owners of the units manufacturing medicines without licence deserve maximum punishment and this menace should be eliminated through effective measures and stringent punishment.

He said that the PML-N government was completing public welfare projects at a high pace and transparency and resources had been diverted to the less-developed areas.