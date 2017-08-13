TOBA TEK SINGH - The relatives of a woman, who along with her daughter was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband and other in-laws, blocked traffic on Jhang Road at Gojra against the police for not registering a case against the accused.

The woman’s father Nazir Ahmad said that his daughter Zubaida Bibi was living with him due to the differences with her husband Ramazan but a few days ago her father in-law Yaqub brought her back to home after reconciliation. He also stated that her husband, his father Yaqub, his mother Nasreen Bibi and a relative Ismail gave poison to kill Zubaida Bibi and her three years old daughter Amina Bibi. She was with seven-month pregnancy. He further claimed that when the condition of both Zubaida and Amina deteriorated, they took both to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where they died. Later, police held talks with them and told them that a case had been registered and the accused persons will be arrested at the earliest over which they ended their protest.