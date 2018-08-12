Share:

SIALKOT: A gang of 12 dacoits in police uniforms looted gold ornaments, cash in national and foreign currencies, electronics and other valuables worth Rs4 million from the house of a landlord at village Noorpur Syedaan, Sambrial tehsil. Mian Javaid’s son Mian Seerat Javaid told the newsmen that the unknown armed dacoits, most of them wearing the police uniforms, entered the house by breaking the roof gate. They held all the family members including women at gunpoint saying that they were the people from local intelligence agencies.–Staff Reporter

TAFF REPORTER

The dacoits said, “We are the people from different intelligence agencies and we have raided here to recover the illicit weapons from the house”. During this, the dacoits tied up the hands and arms of all the people present there with ropes, and started looting.

Mian Seerat said that the accused looted gold ornaments, weighing 40 tola, 32000 Saudi Riyals, Rs.0.7 million in cash, electronics, three licensed guns and other valuables worth Rs4 million during the two-hour dacoity incident. Some dacoits also remained present around the house on that time.

He said that 12 dacoits looted them, while the Begowala police mentioned only four dacoits in the FIR of the major dacoity incident. Begowala police have registered a case (No. 146/2018) against only four accused with no arrest. Mian Javaid runs a campus of a leading private college at Sambrial city.