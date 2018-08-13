Share:

Rawalpindi - Citizens can avail 10 percent rebate by paying token tax of their vehicles before Aug 31. According to Excise and Taxation, Motor Registration Authority Officer Masood Bashir and AETO, Motors Sohail Shahzad, the Punjab Government has extended the date to provide 10 percent rebate to the vehicle owners who would pay token tax till 31st. “In order to facilitate the citizens, ETO is making efforts”, said Sohail Shahzad.

He informed APP that the vehicle owners who would deposit token tax for next financial year 2018-19 before Aug 31 can availthe rebate. A special counter has been set up at the Excise and Taxation Office particularly to facilitate the citizens, he added.