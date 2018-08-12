Share:

KHANEWAL/KAMALIA-The district police claimed to have busted a seven-member gang of car snatchers including three BSc engineers.

According to Khanewal District Police Officer [DPO] Faisal Mukhtar, the police also recovered booty and five cars worth Rs10.5 million from their possession. Addressing a press conference, he said that different car snatching incidents were reported in the district during the last few months.

On this, he formed a team comprising competent police officials who managed to bust the seven-member gang of car snatchers including Mansoor (ringleader), Arsalan, Abdus Samad, Junaid Iqbal, Hassan, Hamza Gilani, and Ramazan. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have been involved in seven incidents of car and motorcycle snatching.

The DPO said that the police recovered five cars, two motorcycles, laptops, mobile phones, and watches from the possession of the accused.

"The police also recovered three pistols and 35 bullets from them," he added. On the occasion, the valuables recovered were handed over to the real owners.

According to police sources, the accused were educated, and three of them were engineers. They snatched cars at gunpoint and drove them before their girlfriends to impress them.

As per the instructions of Kamalia Assistant Commissioner [AC] Shahid Nadeem Rana, Drug Inspector Rizwan Haidar Shah inspected drug stores at Mauza Jakhar and sealed one of them here the other day.

According to official sources, a crackdown was conducted on illegal medical stores during which the drug inspector sealed a drug store and issued challan to its owner. On the occasion, he told

The Nation that the administration had launched a vigorous crackdown on illegal medical stores being run by quacks throughout Toba district.

"We will show zero tolerance to the law violators running medical stores illegally," he vowed. "Only those carrying a legal permit and are actually qualified will be allowed to carry on their medical practice," he said. He added that unbiased action against illegal practitioners would continue.

SPEED BUMPS

DEMANDED

Citizens of Kamalia have opined in a recent public poll that there are no speed breakers at various important places on main highway passing of Kamalia City.

The most prominent of these places is Govt High School No. 1 for Boys and its adjacent Govt Laboratory High School where thousands of students study. These students have resumed their studies after the culmination of the summer holidays.

Citizens have expressed concerns that during the arrival and departure times, thousands of students gather on the road passing in front of main gate of the school.

Due to absence of a speed breaker at the points where students cross the road to enter and leave the school, an accident may occur.

The Tehsil Headquarters [THQ] Hospital, Kamalia and Govt PST College, Kamalia are also located on the main road that also lack speed breakers in front of their entrances.

Concerned over the situation, social circles and parents of the students have demanded from the higher authorities to put speed breakers at these places to avoid any mishap.