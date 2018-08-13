Share:

Rawalpindi - The Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) Rawalpindi is being transformed into a state of the art hospital which would become a fully functional 500 bed hospital by the end of September, said Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Sibtain Raza. Talking to APP, he said latest machinery is being procured for the hospital to cater needs of the residents.

He informed that it was an 80 bed hospital in the past and due to hectic efforts of former CEO, RCB, Dr Saima Shah, the up-gradation project was started. Qualified and experienced doctors have been appointed purely on merit and the hospital will soon serve as a teaching hospital ‘Raheel Sharif Medical and Dental College’. CGH Rawalpindi will be a gift for the Cantt residents from RCB, he added. To a question he said, there is no change in the service structure of doctors and paramedics of the hospital and they would be provided with all possible facilities. To another question, he informed that a group of doctors and paramedics who have vested interest were propagating against the up-gradation project.

They were trying to create problems to foil the efforts being made for a fully functional health facility, he added.

He said no one will be allowed to take law into their hands and play with the interest of the residents and patients. RCB is undertaking number of initiatives to improve health care delivery system in the cantt area. All out efforts are being made to provide the quality emergency, diagnostics and therapeutic health services to people of the area. In the last fiscal year, the RCB spent Rs180 million on the improvement of the structure, sewerage lines and elevators. The RCB has prepared a plan to activate 14 departments in the hospital, including medicines, ear, nose and throat (ENT), eye, gynae, cardiology, emergency. Under the plan, the RCB would install electric incinerators in the hospital to dispose medical waste. He informed that the up-gradation project is being completed at a cost of 570 million while electro medical equipment are being procured at a cost of Rs 348.98million, laundry system and CSSD at Rs 69.96 million, transport/ambulances at Rs 42 million, hospital furniture at Rs 69.47 million, misc expenditure including lenin at Rs 9.59 million and incinerator at a cost of Rs 30 million. Availability of such a grand and modern health facility with Cantonment Boards fixed rates for medical treatment will be a great facility for the residents of Rawalpindi. He reiterated that for the larger public interest and to provide better health facilities to the residents of Rawalpindi, the process of up-gradation of CGH will continue.

The RCB and new administration of hospital is engaged in addressing routine administrative problems, whereas their main focus is to continue the up-gradation process i.e. installation of equipment and deployment of newly inducted doctors and staff for ensuring efficient service delivery for general public. Meanwhile, the facilities being provided in the hospital are being hailed by the public and they praised the RCB administration for taking measures for improving the overall condition of the hospital.