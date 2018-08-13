Share:

KASUR - Three children of a labourer died while one got injured in a roof collapse incident at suburban village Sheikh Imad here the other night.

According to locals, four children of Nazir Ahmed were asleep in a room of their house when its roof collapsed. As a result, three of the kids including 15-year-old Maria Bibi, seven-year-old Naeem, and six-year-old Tahir buried under the rubble and died. One child sustained critical injuries. Nazir Ahmed and his wife survived the incident as they were asleep in the courtyard of their house.

Meanwhile, a man died while another sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two motorbikes on Kot Radha Kishan bridge near Miyan Mir Sahab here the other day.

According to police, Shehbaz Mayo was on his way on a motorbike when the motorcycle he was travelling on was hit by another bike coming from the opposite direction. As a result, Shehbaz died on the spot while the other motorcyclist got badly injured.