ISLAMABAD - The newly-constituted division bench of Islamabad High Court will resume today the hearing of appeals of Sharif family against their conviction in the Avenfield reference.

The dual bench of the IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will conduct hearing into the appeals of former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif, his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar.

This is the 3rd bench constituted to hear the appeals of Sharif family. The first bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted initial hearing in the appeal while the 2nd bench constituted for the purpose comprised of Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miagul Hassan Aurangzeb.

Although senior judge of the IHC, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui will be available in the current week, yet he is not made part of the division bench hearing appeals of the Sharif family.

Nawaz, Maryam and Capt (R) Safdar filed the appeals in the IHC challenging the Accountability Court verdict in the Avenfield property reference and made the state through Chairman NAB as respondent. In the appeals, it was stated that Nawaz was convicted under Section 9 (a)(v) of NAO 1999, and Serial No.2 of the Schedule to the NAO, 1999, and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a term of 10 years, and to fine of 8 million pounds under Section 10 of the NAO 1999 for the offence under Section 9 (a)(v) of the NAO, and to one year imprisonment for the offence at Serial No.2 of the Schedule of the NAO 1999, with stipulation that both the sentences shall run concurrently.

The appeals added that Maryam was convicted under Section 9 (a)(v) and (xii) of the NAO 1999 and for the offence at Serial No.2 of the Schedule to the NAO 1999, and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 7 years with fine of 2 million pounds under Section 10 of the NAO 1999 for the offence under Section 9 (a)(v) and (xii) ibid, and to one year simple imprisonment for offence at Serial No.2 of the schedule to the NAO 1999, with stipulation that both sentences shall run concurrently.

Similarly, Capt (R) Safdar was convicted for offences under Section 9 (a) (v) (xii) read with Section 10 of the NAO 1999, and for the offence at Serial No.2 of the Schedule of NAO 1999, and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for one year under Section p (a) (v) (xii) read with Section10 of the NAO 1999, and to one year imprisonment under Serial No.2 of the schedule attached with the NAO 1999.

The appellants contended that from a comparison of the allegations made in the initially-filed interim reference dated 08.09.2017 and the allegations made and formulated in the supplementary reference dated 12.01.2018, it is abundantly clear that the same are radically different from each other. As such, it was incumbent on the learned trial judge to have re-framed the charge after receipt of supplementary reference, and his failure to do so too vitiates the trial, especially since, as is evident from the record of the case, the learned trial court proceeded to record the conviction of the accused on the basis of the allegations as contained in the supplementary reference, and not on basis of the allegations to which he was put to notice as per the charge framed against him on 08.11.2017.

The appellants have contended that the ‘impugned’ judgment, conviction and sentence are based on no evidence.

“That none of the ingredients constituting the offence falling under Section 9(a) (v) of NAO or under Serial No.2 of the schedule thereto stand proved in the case and, as such, the appellant is entitled to acquittal from the said two charges as well,” said the appeal filed by Nawaz Sharif.

It maintained that the judgment purports to convict the appellant for acquiring assets described as flats No.16, 16A, 17 and 17A, at Park Lane, London (known as Avenfield properties) that are allegedly beyond his known sources of income, but nowhere in the judgment, or, for that matter, in the evidence brought on the record by the prosecution is there any indication of the value of the Avenfield properties at the time it is alleged to have been purchased by the appellant.

According to the appeal, under the law as laid down by Supreme Court, the onus is on the prosecution to prove, in the first instance, the essential ingredients of the offence falling under Section 9(a)(v) of the NAO 1999, establishing that the assets in question belong to the accused, and it is only after the prosecution has discharged this onus, and proved that the accused person or any other person on his behalf is in possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, that a presumption can be drawn in terms of Section 14(c) of the NAO, thereby shifting the onus on the accused to explain the sources from which he might have acquired the assets in questions.

It continued that as a matter of fact, there is not an iota of evidence produced by the prosecution that any of the children of the appellant were dependent on the appellant at any time since they came to be in possession of Avenfield properties, but this aspect of the record is also not taken note of by the trial court.

Maryam in her appeal argued that the prosecution failed to furnish any oral account in support of its case whereas the entire documentary evidence produced by it was inadmissible for want of formal proof or being attestation of copies or being photocopies. She added that the AC judge convicted them under section 9(a) (v) of the NAO 1999. The conviction is based on the testimony of the JIT head Wajid Zia who was an investigation officer of the case and did not have any personal knowledge regarding the facts deposed by him; his deposition was both inadmissible and irrelevant; he was not competent to play proxy to any witness not produced nor could have he proved any document of which he was neither author nor privy.

The appellant adopted that the only evidence regarding beneficial ownership of the London apartments was letter of financial investigation agency of British Virgin Island that it wrote to Mossack Fonseca and received a reply in 2012. However, the prosecution failed to adduce any evidence worth name to vouch safe the contents of the disputed letters.

Maryam contended in her appeal that the letter could not be treated as incriminating evidence. Maryam further said that the trial court had felt it convenient to seek aid of presumptions for passing the ‘impugned’ judgment which could not have been invoked without fulfilment of statutory requirements of requisite proof as to the necessary ingredients of the offence under section 9(a) (v).

Therefore, it was prayed to the court to set aside the judgment, conviction and sentence awarded to the appellants by the Accountability Court, Islamabad and they might be acquitted of all the charges framed against them in the reference.