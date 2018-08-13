Share:

Karachi (PR) - PIA scouts held a two-day selection camp to create a provincial youth council of scouts. Scouts from across the country participated in the ceremony.

According to the provincial spokesman Syed Mehboob Qadri, Omer Soomro was elected as Chairman, Hamza Khan Vice Chairman and Arbaz Khan as Secretary for two years.

In the opening ceremony, chief guest Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan inaugurated the youth council camp, while PIA directors and scout patron was chief guests at the closing ceremony.

The Provincial Youth Council was hosted by the secretary training Muhammad Fayyaz with golden circle members of Pakistan scouts, Hamza Anwar, Nasir Khan (JR), and Farhan Shahid.

Chief Engineer and Assistant Provincial Commissioner Mumtaz Ahsan Zubairy and others gave lectures on world backbone, global scouting, personality of leadership and others.

PIA scout patron Muhammad Shuaib took the oath from the elected members of the council. In the end, special shields and certificates were distributed among the participants.