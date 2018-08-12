Share:

Sialkot-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has tightened its noose around the human traffickers as it arrested 32 notorious human traffickers in Gujranwala Division.

According to the Mufakhar Adeel, FIA Divisional Deputy Director, the accused would send people abroad illegally after getting big chunks from them by showing them the golden dreams of their lucid future in abroad.

He added that FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

Earlier, the FIA claimed to have arrested 32 other human traffickers during a crackdown in different cities.

Mufakhir Adeel told the media that the FIA teams conducted raids in Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Mirpur, Hafizabad and Gujranwala.

They held the accused including Shehzad Khan, Ghulam Abbas, Javed Iqbal, Siddique, Waheed, Shahid, Naseem Yousuf, Najam Abbas, Waqar , Riaz, Shehzad , Rehmat, Ali Raza, Fareed, Shahid Waheed, Boota, Tabassam, Anayat, Nisar Ahmed, M Yaqoob, Rana Arshad and Ilyas. The accused had been involved in sending people to Greece and other European countries through illegal means and were wanted by the FIA in various cases of human trafficking.

