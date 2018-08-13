Share:

LAHORE - A seven-year-old boy was suffocated to death at a house in Park View Housing Society on Multan Road early on Sunday, rescue workers said.

The deceased was identified as Dawood Awais. Rescue workers said that the boy was sleeping in the bedroom where fire broke out, all of a sudden. The local residents managed to put out the blaze but the boy died of suffocation.

The cause of the fire was said to be short-circuiting. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.

MAN DIED AS RICKSHAW HITS BIKE

A 23-year-old man died and another wounded critically when a speedy motorcycle-rickshaw bumped into a bike near Yousaf Park in Shahdara.

Police said that Tariq died on the spot while the motorcyclist, not identified yet, was shifted to hospital in critical condition.

An eyewitness told the police that the road mishap took place because of over speeding. The police were investigating the incident.

MAN FOUND DEAD

A 35-year-old man was found dead on the heaps of garbage in the Hanjarwal police precincts on early Sunday. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Some passersby spotted the body lying on the heap of garbage on Sunday morning and alerted the police by phone. The police shifted the body to the morgue on an ambulance and were investigating the death.