CDNS gets Best Financial Inclusion Pakistan award

KARACHI (PR): CDNS with an entrust to inculcate the habit of thrift among masses and as an important tool towards financial inclusion has yet again attained an international recognition for Best Financial Inclusion Pakistan-2018 by International Finance Magazine, UK. National Savings has been declared award winner for its outstanding contribution in financial inclusion. International Finance Awards recognises industry talent, leadership skills, industry net worth and capability on an international platform. After careful consideration of nominations by a qualified research team, winners are declared on the strength of their application and past accomplishments. It is yet another international recognition of National Savings on its achievements in Financial Inclusion. CDNS was declared winner by CFI.Co magazine for Best Financial Inclusion, 2017 as well. This is an acknowledgment of the joint efforts of Finance Division and CDNS for its hard-work over the years towards achieving the financial inclusion and extending social security net to the vulnerable segments of the society.

Dettol launches school scholarships

Karachi (pr): Dettol, one of the leading brands of Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan Limited (RBPL), is giving a chance to win scholarships, subject to terms, to school going students across the country. This scholarship will cover the tuition fee for a period of 12 months for participants who qualify and meet all the terms. To participate in this campaign, an individual must buy any variant of Dettol Soap and give a missed call on 0306-3Dettol (0306-3338865). They will then receive a call back and SMS explaining the entire procedure. Entries for the campaign will close on August 31, 2018. Talking about this initiative, Humayun Farooq, Director Marketing - Health, RBPL said: “Going back to school is an exciting time for parents and children alike. Unfortunately, due to sickness and diseases, many students are unable to focus on their education. Dettol has been working towards ensuring the health of children for a more productive academic year, in line with our overall hygiene mission of Hoga Saaf Pakistan. Thus, to encourage students to work harder and stay focused, we have launched the Dettol Back to School initiative of giving scholarships.” Dettol also has a School Program reaching over 2 million students every year, which focuses on establishing the importance of hygiene and hand washing with soap, to help fight against germs that lead to students falling ill during the school year.