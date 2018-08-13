Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Umer Ayub has said the economic policies of the last government had badly affected the national economy and circular debt reached to almost $11 billion.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said the country was under the burden of trade deficit and circular debts due to wrong policies of previous government.

Umar Ayub said, “Our exports had decreased whereas the imports increased.”

The finance minister-in-waiting had already indicated that the government would take strict decision to stabilise the national economy, he claimed.

He said, “We have to construct new dams and available resources should be utilised for power production.”