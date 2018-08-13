Share:

KARACHI - Over a dozen suspects including politically motivated criminal arrested in various raids and operation while rangers claimed to have recovered huge cache of weapons here on Sunday.

According to the details, security agencies have conducted a raid in Quaidabad area while arrested four accused persons affiliated with a political party. sources privy to the matter revealed that the accused persons arrested have had affiliated with Awami National Party and joined Pak Sarzameen Party couple of months ago. Security agencies picked up the accused persons and shifted them to unknown location for interrogation.

Sources revealed that the accused persons were wanted to the police in number of criminal cases. Rangers on Sunday claim to have apprehended at least three suspects including two political party’s workers during separate raids in parts of a city.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the troops on a tipped-off conducted raids in Landhi and Rizvia localities and arrested two suspects who later identified as Asim and Zahid Hussain. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects arrested were affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and were involved in various cases of crimes including street crimes. In another raid, Rangers troops conducted a raid in Rizvia Society and arrested an accused, namely Naveed who was involved in drug peddling. The spokesperson also claims to have recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal actions.

Rangers Sindh claimed to have recovered huge caches of weapons in raid conducted at Pak Colony area here on Sunday. According to the details, culprits affiliated with Lyari gang war dumped huge caches of weapons in New Aabadi area of Pak Colony. The weapons recovered including two shotguns, one machinegun, 9mm pistol, three TT pistols, six magazines and hundreds of ammunitions.

Rangers spokesperson said that the gang war culprits have had dumped the weapons to create unrest in the city. On other side, Sharifabad police claimed to have arrested a street criminal after an encounter while recovered weapon from his possession. Police said that the gunmen riding a motorbike intercepted a passerby where police on routine patrolling rushed and asked the bandits to surrender while bandits offered resistance and resorted firing to avoid arrest.

Police retaliated while during exchange of fire one of the bandits namely Fayyaz was arrested while his comrade managed to flee. Police recovered weapons and looted valuables from his possession. Zaman Town police claimed to have arrested two accused persons including Farhan and Waseem. Police said that he accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of street criminals while recovered weapons form their possession. Saudabad police claimed to have sized Guttka factory while arrested the owner of the illegal substance namely Waseem and recovered huge quantity of the substance being used in the Guttka. Korangi Industrial area police claimed to have arrested motorbike lifter namely Mukhtib Khan while recovered huge quantity of different motorbikes parts from his possession. Police said that the accused used to sale stolen motorbikes parts in the market. In another raid Industrial area police arrested an accused Kamran while recovered huge quantity of the narcotics from his possession.

Landhi police arrested six accused persons in three separate raids including Noman, Nadeem, Shahzad, Asim, Imran and Shahzad.

The accused persons were involved in various sort of criminal activities while police claimed to have recovered weapons, narcotics and looted valuables from their possession.

Supermarket police claimed to have arrested two street criminals including Aqeel and Tajamul wanted to the police in various criminal activities while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.