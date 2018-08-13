Share:

Islamabad - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) asked the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to provide complete record of its board meetings to conclude an ongoing enquiry regarding illegal appointments in the civic body. A letter in this regard was written by deputy director FIA Muhammad Kamran to the secretary CDA board for the provision of relevant record i.e. minutes of the board meetings, name of participants etc. When contacted, the deputy director confirmed the move and briefed the Nation that the aforementioned record is needed to conclude an ongoing inquiry regarding illegal appointments in CDA.

“We want to scrutinize the illegal decisions taken by Capital Development Authority board and to ascertain whether the board was competent to do the same or not”, Kamran said, adding: “The record of CDA board meetings would help us to fix the responsibility.” Responding to a question regarding a long delay in the finalisation of the said inquiry, he said that the civic body was not cooperating with them and it caused a delay but they will finalise the enquiry soon.

The investigation body is probing the matter regarding appointments of 54 daily wage officers in grade 16 to 18 during 2011-12 contrary to the rules and regulations since many years.

The induction of most of the officers was seen as nepotism, especially since allegedly the former chairman, Farkhand Iqbal, had inducted his son Asim Iqbal in Capital Development Authority after creating a special post for him.

Several other officers also got favours and inducted their sons directly into officer cadres.

Assistant director Kashif Anwar Gopang, son of former director Capital Development Authority Anwar Gopang, Assistant director Mohammad Aaqil Zardari, nephew of CDA director Asghar Zardari, Assistant director Zulfiqar Ali Junejo, son-in-law of former CDA director Roshan Junejo, Assistant director Malik Mohammad Qasim son of building inspector Malik Mohammad Ramzan , Assistant director Aqeel Sandhu nephew of deputy director Akram Jatt were inducted into the civic body. However, sources informed this scribe that the secretary Capital Development Authority board instead of responding to the letter directly forwarded it to the legal advisor for an opinion because the matter is sub judice before superior courts.