MIRPUR (AJK)-At least four people including two women were killed and 13 others injured, one off them seriously after a passenger van swept away in the sharp currents of a flooded nullah in Bhimbher district of Mirpur in the wee hours of Sunday.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Bhimbher Sardar Khalid Mahmood Khan told this Correspondent that the van (RPT-9187) with a total of 17 people on board was on way from Rawalpindi to LoC border village Chaahi in Samani valley when it met the mishap during an abortive attempt to pass through a flooded ‘Pothi’ nullah at Jhoonja village at about 2.30am Sunday.

The accident led to the immediate drowning of four passengers including a mother and her son identified as, Ghulam Fatima wife of Muhammad Yaqoob and her son Muhammad Jamil, Hameeda Bibi wife of Muhammad Younis and Abdul Ghani s/o Muhammad Rafique, all residents of various villages of Samani valley, the DC said.

Sardar Khalid Mahmood Khan said that all 13 of the injured passengers including the driver were rushed to District Hospital Bhimbher where 12 of them were discharged after due medication.

“There is causeway on the route passing through the meeting point of two of the flooded nullahs’ but the negligence of the driver with attempt to pass through the over flooded stream led to the occurrence of the mishap,” he said while responding to a question.

The district administration officials including rescue teams and police led by the DC Sardar Khalid Mahmood Khan, SP Ch Zulqarnain, DSP Raja Amer Nawabi and Assistant Commissioner as well as locals immediately rushed to the scene of occurrence and conducted the rescue operation instantly saving most of the precious lives.

Seasonal nullahs in all the three districts of Mirpur, Bhimbher and Kotli have been extremely flooded following the recent past intermittent torrential rains at the upper reaches of Banihall top mountainous terrain in the Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state in the past five days.