KASUR: The medical staff of Kasur District Headquarters [DHQ] Hospital was accused of misbehaving with patients and implicating them in fake cases. In an application submitted to the health authorities, a citizen namely Waqas Ali said that he went to the DHQ Hospital the other day for the treatment of a gastric problem he was suffering from. As he reached the hospital, he found the OPD filled with patients waiting for their check-up while the lady doctor Erum Dilbar was busy with her cell phone. On objection, she lost her temper and smacked him. She also snatched the slip he had received from the OPD, and ordered the subordinate staff to get him evicted from the OPD premises. Believing in the lady doctor's remarks against Waqas, Assistant Medical Superintendent [AMS] Dr Fiaz Ahmed got an FIR registered against him and father of two-year-old Shahzaib.



TAFF REPORTER To build pressure against Shahzaib's father, the AMS implicated his brother Atta Muhammad in a fake case. Waqas Ali demanded the authorities take notice of the medical staff's highhandedness.

When contacted, AMS Dr Fiaz refused to comment on registration of cases against Waqas Ali and two others.