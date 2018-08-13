Share:

IIUI, Centaurus to launch tree plantation campaign

ISLAMABAD: International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) in Collaboration with the Centaurus Mall has planned to launch a tree plantation drive “Green Pakistan” in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). In this regard a launching ceremony will be held at the new campus of the IIUI on Monday at 11 am, where more than one thousand saplings will be planted, a press release said issued here on Sunday.

The ceremony will be attended as chief guest by Caretaker provincial minister, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai. President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh will also join the event.–APP

500 traffic wardens deployed in Murree for Independence Day

RAWALPINDI: In connection with the Independence Day, City Traffic Police (CTP) deployed 500 wardens to facilitate the tourists.

Chief Traffic Officer, Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that every possible help is being provided to the tourists come into the hill station. The CTO said that additional wardens had been deputed to facilitate the tourists. He said that strict action was being taken against the violators and no lenience would be shown in this regard. City Traffic police was available to give response to the motorists on the helpline 1915, he added. Ashraf said that negligence would not be tolerated and directed the wardens to behave with the citizen politely during duty hours.–APP

He also directed that strict action would be taken against those indulging in over speeding or rash driving, adding that their vehicles would be confiscated in case of violation.