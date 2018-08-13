Share:

City being decorated, illuminated for I-Day

As 71st Independence Day is just hours away, every nook and corner of the city is being decorated and illuminated. Urdu Bazaar, Barkat Market, MM Alam Road, Mini Market, Rang Mahal, Anarkali, Abid Market, Liberty Market are main points where Independence Day related items are being sold. People have also painted their cars and bikes with green and white colours. Shabbir, 23, sells national flags in Urdu Bazaar. He says that white colour in the flag represents minorities living in Pakistan and the green colour represents Muslims. “With the combination of these two colours, our national flag becomes the most beautiful flag in the world,” he said. Government buildings like Pakistan Railways Headquarters, Wapda House, Punjab Assembly, Jinnah Hall and Lahore Development Authority’s head office in Johar Town, Town Hall and DC Office have been illuminated and decorated.–Staff Reporter

Need for more diabetic foot clinics stressed

Despite presence of millions of diabetic people in Punjab, there are only four diabetic foot clinics operating in public and private sector in Lahore. Hundreds of people with Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs) are reporting on a daily basis, expert diabetologists said on Sunday. They urged the upcoming Punjab and federal governments to establish diabetes and foot clinics at tehsil, district and tertiary-care hospitals to prevent amputations and save lower limbs of diabetic patients. “Diabetic Foot Ulcers have become a global challenge, including Pakistan and in Punjab alone, thousands of people with diabetes lose their legs due to diabetic foot ulcers or injuries. Evidence-based research shows that after establishment of specialized clinics, amputation rate reduced almost to half in Pakistan so we need more specialized foot clinics in Punjab and rest of the country on an urgent basis,” said Dr Muhammad Arshad Siddiqui, in-charge of Mayo Hospital’s Diabetes and Foot Clinic. National Association of Diabetes Educators of Pakistan (Nadep) Diabetes Foot Con 2018 took place at a hotel on Sunday.–Staff Reporter

Jimmy’s message on I-Day

Reputed Pakistani artist, social crusader and peace activist Jimmy Engineer has underlined the need for the revival of Pakistan Movement in true sense at a time when the country is passing through most critical juncture of its history for safeguarding, preserving and strengthening security, solidarity and integrity of the motherland. In a statement here, he said that recourse to the forgotten golden principles of the Father of the Nation: Unity, Faith and Discipline, will greatly help in facing the external as well as external threats and challenges to the country and the nation boldly, squarely and courageously. Pakistan came into existence as a result of great struggle and sacrifices of millions of Muslim men, women and children under the inspiring leadership of the Quaid-i-Azam and it will remain on the world map forever with the blessings and mercy of Allah Almighty, he said.–Staff Reporter

Solution lies in Islamic system: JI

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that only Islamic system can make Pakistan strong and prosperous. Addressing the concluding session of the JI central Shoora at Mansoora, he said that Pakistan was established with a clear goal and objective that human beings should not be sovereign over fellow human beings and the system given by Allah should be supreme in this land. However, he said that for the last seventy years , the same coterie of people had been ruling the country which was in fact the continuation of the East India Company.–Staff Reporter

The ruling group had not only deprived the country of its ideology but had also of its geographical territory, he added.

The JI chief said that the JI was committed to safeguarding the country’s ideology as well as its geographical territory and it would work out a long term plan for the security and the progress of the country. To achieve this end, he said, the JI would approach the people in different walks of life who wanted to safeguard the Islamic identity of the country. Besides, he said, the JI would invite the leaders of different Islamic movements in the world who were also keen for the strength and the progress of an Islamic Pakistan.

Sirajul Haq said that the country’s young generation was a great asset for the JI and it would unite the youth in order to utilize their talent for the development of the country. He was sure that a grand Islamic revolution was the destiny of Pakistan.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, had urged the Kashmir people and their political parties to unite for the protection of article 35- A of the Indian constitution that granted certain rights to the Kashmiris.

He said that the present distinct status of Held Kashmir was only because of article 35- A but the Indian Hindus wanted to abolish this article through the Indian Supreme Court. As such, he said, the Kashmiris should stand united to protect this article.

He assured the Kashmiri students that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri defers, youth and women against the Indian occupation would not go waste and they would soon get their right of self determination.