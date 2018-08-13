Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman said cycle and donkey cart race are oldest sports of Karachi in which youth from different parts of the city take part in large numbers especially youth from Lyari have prominent positions in these sports and these people have maintained the old identity of Karachi.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar also have keen interest in these sports and want that players of these sports gets full patronage and support at all levels.

He expressed these views in the prize distribution ceremony held in the KMC building on the conclusion of cycle and donkey cart race which were organised by the culture and sports department of KMC as the celebrations of Independence Day on Sunday morning.

Chairman of Sports and Culture Committee Aijaz Ahmed Khan, Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Sports Khursheed Shah, Ghulam Mohammad Khan and other sports personalities were also present on this occasion.

The cycle race was held at the Railway Ground near I.I. Chundrigar Road to PIDC Building via Native Jetive Bridge and the cyclist covered 50-kilometer distance in seven rounds. The first position was taken by Wazir of SSGC and got Rs20 thousand cash reward and trophy the second position was secured by Sameer and got Rs15 thousand reward and trophy and third by Inam Irfan and got Rs10 thousand reward and trophy.

The donkey cart race was participated by 40 players which was held from Civic Centre to KMC Head Office and the winner was Asghar who got Rs20 thousand cash reward and trophy the second prize was won by M.Tariq who got Rs15 thousand and trophy and third was won by Asghar Shah wo got Rs10 thousand and trophy whereas all players got Rs2 thousand.

Afterwards the Metropolitan Commissioner planted a tree in the KMC Sports Complex and other KMC officers also planted trees. Metropolitan commissioner also stressed the need of more and more tree plantation in the city.