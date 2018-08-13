Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has devised a plan regarding the elaborate traffic arrangements to be put in place for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations and a total of 357 officers and officials will be deputed for frequent flow of traffic in the city.

A total of 357 officers and officials including SSP, SP, three DSPs and 19 Inspectors will perform their duties on different roads of the city to guide the people as per devised traffic plan. Various roads of the city would remain closed for Independence Day ceremony to be held at convention centre from 6:00 am till closing of the ceremony.

However, a diversion plan for frequent flow of traffic has also been chalked out.

According to diversion plan, Kashmir Highway would remain closed from Aabpara chowk to Koriyanwala chowk while traffic of this route would be diverted to Muree road via Faizabad. The Suhrwardy Embassy road leading to Serena hotel would also be closed while its traffic would use alternate Bazar Chowk, Sarfaraz road, Shaheed Millat road and municipal road.

Shahrah-e-Jamhoriyat would be closed from Secretariat chowk to convention centre and citizens could use Margalla road as alternate for approaching Ayub chowk and Marriott hotel.

The road from Barri-Imam to Radio Pakistan would remain closed while the 3rd road could be used as an alternative option.

The road from Kashmir chowk to Serena hotel would also be closed while the traffic of this road would be diverted to Margalla road via Faizabad and Zero-point. The traffic leading towards Murree from Club road would take a U-turn and would use one-way road till Koriyanwala chowk.

The officials of ITP, for guidance of the citizens, would be deployed at all spots where the traffic would be closed. Besides this, ITP radio FM 92.4 would also update the citizens with real time traffic situation and diversion plan through its transmission.