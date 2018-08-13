Share:

ISLAMABAD - Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent congratulations to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on his party’s victory in the July 25 general elections.

“The cable was sent on the occasion of Imran Khan's victory in the parliamentary elections in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Sunday.

A press release received here further said the Saudi King also conveyed best wishes from the Kingdom of the Saudi Arabia and its people for the progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman also conveyed his felicitations to the PTI chairman on his party’s success in the general elections.

Expressing his good wishes, the Crown Prince also prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

CHINA, KSA GOOD OLD FRIENDS: PTI

PTI senior leader Naeem-ul-Haq has said PTI chief Imran Khan wanted good relations with all countries of the region including India, Afghanistan and Iran.

Talking to a private news channel, he said China and Saudi Arabia were good old friends of Pakistan and PTI would further strengthen its cordial relations with these countries.

He said top priority of Imran Khan was to eradicate poverty from the whole region and bring development.

PTI wanted all issues of the region including Kashmir should be resolved, he added.

Naeem-ul-Haq said that Imran Khan wanted to promote trade with the regional countries for bringing development and prosperity.

He said Pakistan would make economic development in the country through its relations with these countries.

The PTI leader said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a mega project which would open new avenues of development and prosperity in the western part of the country. Gwadar port would become largest and most popular port of the region in the future, he added.

Monitoring Desk adds: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopes Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan will work towards creating a secure, stable and prosperous neighbourhood.

In an interview to news agency ANI over the weekend, when asked if India was open to a dialogue with Imran Khan-led government and whether India would participate in the Saarc meet that Islamabad will host this year, Modi seemed to steer clear of any definite answers.

“I have always said that we wish to have good neighbourly relations. We have also taken various initiatives in this regard. I recently congratulated Imran Khan on his victory in the elections. We hope that Pakistan would work for a safe, secure, stable and prosperous region, free from terror and violence,” he said.

On 30 July, Prime Minister Modi, in a telephone conversation, congratulated Imran Khan on his party emerging as the single largest party in Pakistan elections and also “reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood,” an Indian foreign ministry statement said.

On Friday, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria called on Imran Khan and gifted Khan a bat autographed by the entire Indian cricket team.

PAKISTAN FREES 26 INDIAN FISHERMEN

Pakistan on Sunday released 26 Indian fishermen from jail as a goodwill gesture, a day before newly-elected Parliament's maiden meeting to start the process of handing over powers to the new government.

The fishermen had been arrested by the authorities for trespassing into Pakistan's territorial waters. They were shifted to Cantt Railway Station from Karachi's Malir jail and will be taken to Lahore. The fishermen will be handed over to Indian border officials at Wagah border.

According to Saad Edhi, an official of the Edhi Foundation, the charity has paid the travel expenses for the released Indian fishermen.

Speaking to reporters at the railway station, Edhi called on the governments of Pakistan and India to relax the rules for the poor fishermen.

"They represent the poorest section of two countries. They should be freed as early as possible and there should be less restrictions on fishing," he said.