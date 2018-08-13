Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is taking legal action against the illegal advertisement /marketing of the housing scheme namely “Blue World City” and issued notice to the sponsors of the illegal housing scheme . Jamshaid Aftab, Director, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) said that Blue Word City was not approved from RDA, according to the law the scheme was illegal. RDA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in the housing scheme “Blue World City” since its status is illegal.

Moreover, the sponsors of the “Blue World City” are also warned to immediately stop the marketing of their unapproved / illegal housing scheme and should contact RDA for getting NOC / approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action will be taken against them. RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said Director General (DG) RDA, Rana Akbar Hayat has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal / unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities etc.

