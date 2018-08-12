Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Liev Schreiber will appear in court this week over allegations he harassed a photographer. The 50-year-old actor must answer charges of second-degree harassment in a Rockland county court on Tuesday following an alleged incident that took place in June, but his lawyer, Jonathan Ripps, insists it should never have gone that far. He said: ''It's unfortunate that he got charged, because the allegation doesn't rise to the level of any law being broken.'' Liev had been shooting the sixth season of 'Ray Donovan' in Nyack, New York, and spent days being followed around on set by the local photographer who made the complaint.