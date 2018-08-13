Share:

ISLAMABAD - Except a few, several newly elected members of parliament (MPs) who had contested 25 July general elections on more than one seat did not communicate their decision about retaining their seats to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday, the last day of intimation in this regard.

Sources in the ECP informed that Sunday was the last date for newly elected members of the national and provincial assemblies to retain one seat of their choice and relinquish others if they have won more than one seats.

The ECP had asked the returned candidates who won more than one seats of the national and provincial assemblies in the general elections to retain one seat and resign from others before taking oath of their respective seats.

They were required to apprise the ECP or provincial election commissioners about their decision, but only few have communicated their decisions yet.

The commission had advised all such candidates to tender their resignation before taking a seat in the national assembly or provincial assemblies.

According to informed sources, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), who had contested on five national assembly seats and won, has retained his one seat of his home district Mianwali and resigned from other four seats.

Likewise, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi of PML-Q who had contested on two national assembly and one provincial assembly seats has retained his provincial assembly seat and resigned from the national assembly seats.

Similarly, President of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Shabaz Sharif has resigned from his provincial assembly seat and retained his national assembly seat.

Another PML-N leader Hamza Shabaz Sharif has resigned from his national assembly seat and retained his provincial assembly seat.

Former chief minister KP and PTI central leader Pervez Khattak has also resigned from his provincial assembly seat and retained his national assembly seat.

“The Election Commission has received decisions of only few successful candidates who won on more than one seats till late on Sunday”, the sources said.

They hoped others may covey their decisions ahead of taking their oahs.

On Thursday last, the ECP had issued a final list of party position after the allotment of special seats to the political parties in which PTI has emerged as the largest party with 158 members in the National Assembly followed by PML-N with 82 seats and PPP with 53 seats.