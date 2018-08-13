Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Sunday said NAB has adopted 'seeing case not face' policy to nab the corrupt in line with its 'accountability of all' policy.

NAB, he said, was committed to nab the corrupt, proclaimed offenders and absconders with iron hands by utilising all resources. It was absolutely committed to eradication of corruption from Pakistan, he said while addressing NAB officers, according to a press release issued here.

Justice Javed Iqbal said due to the visible and indiscriminate actions against the corrupt its prestige and image had increased manifold.

He said NAB was Pakistan’s apex anti-corruption organisation. Its present management after assuming the responsibility chalked out an effective and comprehensive National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) for eradication of the corruption and corrupt practices from the country, which had been acknowledged by national and international organisations.

He said the year 2017 was the year of rejuvenation of NAB in order to inquire and investigate corruption cases on merit without any fear and favour.

He said the Bureau had rationalised its workload and timelines had been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months.

In order to ensure uniformity and standardisation, he said, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for investigation officers (IOs) in vogue were reviewed and revised. It had not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual could influence its official proceedings, he added.

He said the implementation of enforcement measures and prosecution matters were being monitored in NAB through daily, weekly and monthly reports and inspections.

The NAB chairman said the Bureau was committed to the realisation that eradication of corruption was a national duty. The NAB’s performance was considered as record achievement with overall convictions of 77 percent which would be increased in the years to come.

He said today eradication of corruption was the voice of the whole nation. The NAB was geared up to come up to the expectations of the nation to root out the menace of corruption with iron hands, he added.