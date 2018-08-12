Share:

HAFIZABAD/SIALKOT-Independence is not an ordinary achievement as it was achieved due to the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the struggle and sacrifices of millions of Muslims of undivided India.

A gathering was held in the lawn of Press Club Hafizabad where speakers stressed a need for preserving the hard-won freedom by strictly abiding by the motto of founder of the nation, unity, faith and discipline.

They said that everyone should play their vital role to preserve ideological and geographical frontiers of Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Chairman of Press Club Amjad Pervez Chatha and General Secretary Hafiz Azizur Rehman planted saplings in the lawn of Press Club. Later, a cake cutting ceremony was also held to mark the Independence Day.

He announced Excellence Award to the senior journalist Rana Yousaf Waheed which would be conferred to him on August 14.

The preparations for celebrating the Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm were on its peak in Sialkot region.

National flags could be seen hoisting on the cars, motorcycles, trucks, etc. also fluttering atop the government and private buildings, houses, markets and shops in Sialkot City, Sialkot Cantt, Daska, Sambrial, Bhopalwala, Uggoki, Pasrur, Badiana , Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas here.

The children have decorated their cycles and the elders their motorbike and cars with national flags and stickers.

The shops, buildings, the government offices and houses are being decorated to celebrate this special occasion. Both the young and old have started preparing for the Independence Day celebrations in their own style.

The children can be seen buying buntings, stickers and badges from their pocket money.

FLOOD SITUATION UNDER CONTROL: All the rivers including Chenab, Jammu and Tavi and seasonal Nullahs Aik, Dek and Palkhu were flowing normally in Sialkot district.

According to the Sialkot Flood Control Center officials, the flow of flood water was 87796 cusecs in River Chenab, 7025 cusecs in River Jammu and 5867 cusecs was there in River Tavi near Head Marala-Sialkot here today.

The high-alerted concerned departments were keeping vigilant eye on flood situation besides monitoring it. The officials said that the entire flood situation was totally under control in Sialkot district.