TOBA TEK SINGH-A 42-year-old man namely M Ramazan climbed up a 360-foot microwave tower outside railway station and hoisted the national flag on it here on Sunday. When he came down, scores of citizens took him to the city in a procession and youths danced to the beats of drum. PTI MPA-elect Saeed Ahmed Saeedi, PTI central vice president Ch M Ashfaq and station master Ghulam Jeelani were also present on the occasion.