ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary party will meet here today at the residence of senior party leader and former federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry to devise strategy for elections of speaker, deputy speaker and leader of the House in National Assembly.

The huddle will take place after the MNAs-elect take oaths in the morning where the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif would take into confidence the party’s MPs on the future course of action and meetings with other opposition parties in the past few days for devising a unified protest plan against what they term as massive rigging in the general election.

In the meetings with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA,) the opposition parties had decided to field joint candidates for the slots of speaker, deputy speaker and leader of the House.

It was further decided in these meetings that Syed Khursheed Shah would be the joint candidate for the slot of Speaker National Assembly; for the slot of deputy speaker, Maulana Asad-ur-Rehman, scion of MMA chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, while for the slot of leader of the House, Shahbaz Sharif would be the joint candidate of the opposition parties.

Parliamentary sources informed The Nation that the PPP had slightly drifted away from the PML-N and MMA because of the hostile position these parties have taken against alleged rigging in the elections, as the PPP leaders wanted to let the system roll on and averse to any deadlock in it.

Sources in the PML-N revealed that Shahbaz Sharif would also share details of his recent meetings with the party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif in Adiala Jail and his ‘special’ message for the party MPs during the meeting.

The PML-N president would also be meeting with leadership of other opposition parties after taking into confidence his party’s MPs on the protest plan and would work out details of their future strategy with specific reference to the elections of speaker, deputy speaker and leader of the House in coming days.

It will be interesting to note when Shahbaz Sharif would come across Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari in the Parliament as to whether they would embrace each other, forgetting their bitter past and hurling of barbs on each other, or not.

Sources in the Parliament said that future of the opposition alliance and their joint struggle against what they claim as massive rigging in the July 25 election would mainly depend on behaviour of the leadership of the two major parties as in case they fail to forget their bitter past, it would be hard for them to move along in future.

But the main leaders of both the PPP and the PML-N insisted that for the greater cause, both the parties would rise above their personal issues and would move forward to strengthen democratic institutions in the country.