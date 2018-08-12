Share:

ATTOCK-In a special campaign against criminal elements, the district police busted an inter-provincial gang of motorbike lifters and smugglers within a short time period. Addressing a press conference at Hasan Abdal, Attock District Police Officer [DPO] Hassan Asad Alvi said that the police had taken action on rise in bike theft cases.

He added that a team consisting of DSP Tanveer Malik, Hasan Abdal City SHO M Iqbal, Saddr SHO Munawar Khan, ASI Sajjad Haider Shah, ASI Shahid Iqbal, Sub Inspector Atif Head, Constable Samar Abbas and Constable Nasir Mehmood was formed for the arrest of the culprits. The DPO stated that the team utilising modern techniques and professionalism managed to bust the gang of bike lifters operating in and out of Punjab.

He said that the accused included Tariq of Wah, Junaid of Hasan Abdal, Chanzeb of Hasan Abdal, and Atif Shah of Tass village and recovered eight motorcycles from them. He claimed that the gang members during initial investigation had confessed to their involvement in bike theft incidents in Attock and different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as well.

The DPO said that police had also arrested two drug smugglers including Fazal Elahi of Shahia and Sher Alam of Charsada and recovered 1.27g and 18kg of charas respectively from their possession. The DPO said that the police had also seized 2,000 litres of liquor in different operations. He said that cases were registered against all the culprits and they were put behind bars. He pointed out that the police were utilising all available resources to ensure maintenance of law and order in the district. He also urged the people to cooperate with police for peace in society.