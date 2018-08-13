Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated MPA-elect Haleem Adil Sheikh as its candidate for the position of leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly. Shortly after his nomination, the PTI leader also won support from party allies, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). Sheikh met leaders of both the parties at their offices who announced to support him unconditionally. PTI chief Imran Khan on Saturday approved party leader Imran Ismail’s nomination as the next Governor of Sindh. Ismail met the party chief at his Islamabad residence who approved his name for the slot.