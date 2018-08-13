Share:

LAHORE - Just a couple of days before the maiden Punjab Assembly session on August 15, PTI chief Imran Khan’s close aide Jehangir Khan Tareen called on Chaudhrys of Gujrat at their Lahore residence here yesterday to discuss strategy for the election of the speaker and the deputy speaker.

Abdul Aleem Khan, Ishaq Khakwani and Ch Zaheeruddin accompanied Tareen in his meeting with Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Parvaiz Elahi. MNA-elect Tariq Bashir Cheema, Mian Imran Masood and Salim Baryaar were also present.

Leaders of both the parties exchanged views on election of the speaker and deputy speaker and challenges to be faced by the PTI-PML-Q alliance in future.

PTI has finalised the name of former Punjab chief minister and ex-deputy prime minister Ch Parvaiz Elahi for the office of speaker while the PML-N is most likely to field present Speaker Rana Mohammad Iqabl against PTI’s nominee. The names of Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mohsin Leghari are being considered for the slot of deputy speaker from the PTI side, while the PML-N has not yet decided about its nominee for this office.

According to schedule set for the first Punjab Assembly session, newly-elected members will take oath on August 15 while the election for the offices of the speaker and the deputy speaker would take place the following day on August 16. The house will elect new chief minister on August 17.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Jahangir Tareen said that he had come to express his gratitude to Chaudhry Sahibaan for their support to PTI in the Centre and in the province.

He lauded Ch Parvaiz Elahi’s performance as Punjab chief minister from 2002 to 2007 while pouring scorn on Shehbaz Sharif who according to him had virtually destroyed the province in last 10 years. Tareen also castigated Shehbaz Sharif for closing down projects initiated by Ch Parvaiz Elahi and the alleged corruption committed in 56 companies established by him during his tenure in power.

Tareen, on this occasion, announced that both the PTI and the PML-Q had agreed to introduce new local government system in Punjab with a transparent system of audit of all accounts. The new system will involve devolution of power and distribution of funds down to the lowest level, he said.

PTI leader promised transparency in execution of projects and good governance in all the sectors after the PTI government starts functioning in Punjab.

Talking to the media, Ch Parvaiz Elahi said that they had exchanged views on the new local bodies system as ex-district nazim Bahawlapur Tariq Bashir Cheema gave his expert opinion on the subject-matter.

He also criticised Shehbaz Sharif for what he called destroying the local bodies’ system introduced during his (Parvaiz Elahi’s) last stint in power. He also accused Shehbaz of rendering the province bankrupt and causing devastation at every level in the health sector.

He said Shehbaz had murdered 14 innocent people in Model Town and he should go to the place which he deserved.

Parvaiz said he would dedicate his time working for the welfare of the province after assuming charge as speaker Punjab Assembly. He said 75 per cent work on the new Punjab Assembly building had been completed while the rest will be done very soon. He said he would run the Assembly by taking the opposition along.