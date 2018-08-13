Share:

ISLAMABAD: - Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman Sunday said that Lahore Qalandars' development programme is an amazing opportunity for youngsters. Fakhar said talent from far-flung areas will have a chance to shine. “These areas have a lot of talent, however, a lack of facilities holds people back from showcasing their talent. The Rising Stars programme gives them a platform to showcase their talent,” he said. About the PSL, he said the league gave him an opportunity to improve his game. “I do not run after individual targets rather focus on match to match and series to series,” he added.–APP