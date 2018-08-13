Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has restarted the ‘One Window Operation Centre’ to provide relief to the citizens. According to RDA spokesman, Hafiz Irfan who is also In charge of the centre, the One Window Operation launched earlier was abolished five years ago.

He said, the centre has been made operational once again, as per the instructions of Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Rana Akbar Hayyat to facilitate the citizens. The officials at the centre have started receiving the applications and addressing the public complaints, he informed. According to him the objective of the one window operation is to facilitate the RDA clients and save their precious time.

He said the DG is taking keen interest to solve the problems being faced by the citizens and the One Window Operation would prove a great facility for them. Meanwhile, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Jamshaid Aftab informed APP that the Authority has directed the owners of five illegal housing schemes identified as Safari Green Farm Housing Scheme, Adyala Road, Mahmood Town, Dhamyal road, T&T, Extension, Defence Road, Kohsar Extension, Taxila road and Al-Miraj Garden, Chakri road, Rawalpindi to stop illegal advertisements and development work. Jamshaid Aftab said, RDA has declared the housing schemes illegal and unauthorized. Notices have been issued to the owners of the housing schemes under sections of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Sub-division Rules 2010.

The owners have been warned of strict action in accordance with the law if the development work and advertisements were not stopped immediately. RDA would also seal their site offices, he added. He advised the citizens in their own interest not to investment in any illegal and unauthorized Housing Scheme. He informed that RDA has also requested the Utility Services Departments not to extend services to the illegal housing schemes.