KASUR-Thousands of invigilators and examiners of 5th and 8th class examination, held under Punjab Examination Commission [PEC], have not been paid for their duties.

This was stated by spokesman for Pakistan Teachers Association [PTA] and president of Tehreek-e-Ehsas-o-Faraiz Allama M Siddique Arshad during a media talk here the other day.

He said that the teachers were anxious about the payment of Rs6.8 million which the government was bound to pay them for marking of the papers of students.

He claimed that former Punjab schools secretary Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik advised the education authorities to pay the teachers for their duty but they didn't.

He requested the Punjab interim chief minister and the current Punjab schools secretary to resolve the issue and pay the hardworking and dedicated teachers without waiting for the formation of the new government.

POWER OUTAGES CONTINUE: Having little knowledge of the miserable circumstances the people of Kasur district have to experience with power off, the Lesco continues to test their patience by conducting prolonged and unscheduled outages in the scorching weather.

It has been learnt during a survey that the Lesco has worsened the issue of loadshedding in Kasur district and citizens are suffering from many problems due to power cuts.

Talking to The Nation, they said that prolonged power suspension had crippled their routine life. They added that the trading community was the worst sufferer of power loadshedding.

"We don't know what to do with power suspension. We have tired of the authorities' cliché-ridden promises to end power crisis," they said.

They demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and other authorities concerned take immediate notice of the grave situation.

ACTION AGAINST ROBBERS DEMANDED: People belonging to all walks of life vehemently condemned the robbery incident occurred at the franchise of a cellular phone company situated in front of Chowk Khan Mehal Cinema, Kasur and demanded swift action against the robbers.

Talking to The Nation, Kasur Press Club [KPC] President Mehar M Javaid said that he had been running the franchise of a mobile phone company for the last 15 years. He claimed that he annually paid not less than Rs5 million to the government under the head of different taxes.

"Notwithstanding the fact, the law-enforcement agencies are unable to provide protection to the properties of such people," he lamented.

He informed The Nation that two armed robbers entered the franchise he owned at 2:30pm on July 7, adding that they held the customers including females hostage and made off with Rs200,000. He said that the face of one of the dacoits could be seen easily in CCTV cameras installed on the premises of the franchise.

He added that the CCTV footage was handed over to the police but they did nothing for the arrest of the robbers.

The KPC office-bearers, lawyers, merchants, and the civil society members demanded immediate arrest of the robbers and cash recovery from the police high-ups.