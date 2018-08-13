Share:

KARACHI - The newly-elected members of the Sindh Assembly will take oath of their new responsibilities today (Monday) in the inaugural session of the first parliamentary year of the 15th provincial assembly tenure.

Out of the total 168 assembly seats, 165 members of the assembly would take oath as election were postponed on a provincial assembly seat PS-87 Malir after death of a TLP candidate while results of two constituencies PS-48 Mirpurkhas and PS-54 Tharparkar were withheld.

The provincial assembly session was summoned by the acting governor Sindh and Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani on August 13, where the members-elect would take oath followed by nominations to be filed by the candidates for the slots of speaker and deputy speaker on the same day under Rule 9 and 10 of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

According to the schedule announced by the assembly secretariat, nomination papers for the offices of Speaker and Deputy Speaker could be obtained after the oath taking and after filling the nomination papers, the same will be delivered either by the candidate or the proposer or seconder to the Secretary assembly up to 4pm.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place till 5pm same day followed by list of valid nomination papers to be affixed on notice board of assembly secretariat at 6pm the same day.

The election of the offices of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held, by Secret Ballot, on Wednesday, the 15th August, 2018 at 10am. The nominations for the chief minister slot would be filed on August 15.

The scrutiny of the candidates for the CM would be carried out by the provincial assembly secretariat on August 16 while the voting process would be held on August 17 followed by oath taking ceremony at the governor house from the newly elected chief minister on the same day.

Pakistan People’s Party has the simple majority of 98 members in the house including 76 members on general seats and 17 women and five minorities’ seats.

The PTI remained the second largest party in the province with 23 general seats along with five general and two women seats, taking its tally to 30 members. MQM-P acquired 16 general, four women and a minorities’ seat in the house.

The multi-party alliance Grand Democratic Alliance won 10 general seats and got two reserved seats for women and one of the minorities.

The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan has three seats in the house including two general and one seat reserved for women. The alliance of religious parties-Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA)- won only a single seat from Lyari in the province. PPP has nominated former chief minister Murad Ali Shah for the chief minister slot while Agha Siraj Durrani would also retain the speaker’s slot in the house. PPP has replaced former deputy speaker Shehla Raza with Rehana Leghari for the deputy speaker slot. All of them are likely to be elected due to simple majority of 98 members of the PPP in the 168 member house.

The Opposition parties are yet to announce candidate for the slots and would likely make any announcements after consultative meeting of all the parties on Augusts 13 after the session.

MQM-P member-elect Muhammad Hussain had told The Nation that the opposition parties would jointly field the candidates on the three top provincial slots and would not give any walkover to the PPP despite having a clear majority in the house.

Meanwhile, although the PTI has not officially announced candidate for the opposition leader slot however, its member elect Haleem Adil Shaikh met with GDA and MQM leadership to seek support for the opposition leader slot and said that he was approaching the opposition parties after getting go ahead from the top PTI leadership. MQM-P has assured him of unconditional support for the slot.