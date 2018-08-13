Share:

PESHAWAR - Six personnel of Frontier Constabulary were killed and 25 others sustained injuries when a bus carrying the FC personnel collided with a Frontier Corps’ truck in Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident occurred in early hours of Sunday as newly-recruited personnel were being transported from Quetta to D.I. Khan. The injured FC personnel were rushed to Combined Military Hospital (CMH), DI Khan.

The deceased were identified as Razaq, Wali Yar, Khushnood, Obaidullah, Arsalan and Faisal Hayat from Frontier Constabulary Zhob. The injured included Maqbool, Tauqeer, Quddus, Amad Hussain, Waqar, Shahbaz, Asif, Khurshid and Arshad.