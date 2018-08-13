Share:

KABUL - A Taliban delegation travelled to Uzbekistan earlier this month to discuss the Afghan peace process and withdrawal of foreign forces, officials said Sunday, as fighting between insurgents and security forces raged near Kabul.

The meetings in Afghanistan’s northern neighbour follow recent reports that the Taliban sent similar delegations to China, illustrating the group’s rising ambitions to engage in independent talks with foreign governments as momentum for a peace settlement in the country builds.

The head of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai met with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdul Aziz Kamilov over a four-day period from August 6, and discussed the “prospects of the peace process in Afghanistan”, the Uzbek foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Taliban said in a separate statement they discussed the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan, peace and “future national projects such as security for railroad and power lines”.

Uzbekistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan Ismatulla Irgashev also attended the meetings, officials said.

The talks follow an earlier trip to Uzbekistan by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in late March. The move was welcomed by some in Kabul, where pressure is mounting to engage the insurgents and end the nearly 17-year-old war.

The Taliban have continued to push for direct negotiations with the US - rather than the government in Kabul, which the insurgents see as illegitimate - but have also attempted to build independent contacts with other governments.

“These kind of meetings are going to continue until the real talks begin,” Sayed Ehsan Taheri, a spokesman for the Afghanistan High Peace Council, told AFP.

The Taliban have repeatedly rejected overtures from the Afghan government to join a peace process, as they intensify attacks across the country. Late Thursday Taliban fighters launched a major assault on the provincial capital of Ghazni, just a two hour drive south of Kabul.

Anticipation had been mounting about the possibility of a government ceasefire announcement for the Islamic holiday of Eidul Azha later this month.

An unprecedented truce in June brought fighting between security forces and the Taliban to a temporary halt, giving war-weary Afghans some welcome relief from violence. The June ceasefire sparked hopes that an opportunity for peace talks between the government and Taliban may be opening.

Later in the month Washington indicated a change in its longstanding policy when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States was prepared to “support, facilitate and participate” in talks, opening the way to militants to meet US officials in Qatar. Pompeo also said the role of foreign forces in Afghanistan would be on the table.

FIGHT FOR GHAZNI RAGES

The fight for the eastern Afghan city of Ghazni entered its third day as Taliban militants and security forces engaged in heavy clashes Sunday, despite Kabul’s claim that the city was firmly under government control.

Taliban fighters continued to roam the city, torching government offices, and were in control of several police checkpoints, as reinforcements deployed from Kabul slowly entered the area to confront the insurgents.

Residents hid in their homes or attempted to flee the fighting, with basic provisions increasingly scarce and expensive, according to residents and officials.

“The situation is chaotic,” Amanullah Kamrani, deputy head of the Ghazni provincial council, told AFP from Kabul. “In Ghazni, only the police headquarters, governor’s office and a few departments are under Afghan forces’ control - the rest are under the Taliban fighters’ control,” he added. Ghazni resident Rahmatullah Andar described similar scenes in an interview with broadcaster Tolonews, saying fighting continued to rage in large swathes of the city and outlying districts. “There are not sufficient forces to repel the Taliban fighters. We have not witnessed such a large scale attack by the Taliban before,” said Andar.

Mobile services in the city remained down after militants damaged a telecommunication tower and targeted several media offices in Ghazni, making information difficult to verify.

The descriptions stood in stark contrast to statements from Afghan and US officials, who said government forces were firmly in control of the city and vowed that Ghazni was in no danger of being seized by the Taliban.

The Afghan military said a clearance operation targeting Taliban fighters was ongoing, insisting they remained in control of key government offices. “The Taliban are hiding in people’s houses and shops... to avoid civilian casualties our forces are moving in slowly,” said General Sharif Yaftali, Afghanistan’s top military official, during a press conference Sunday.

American forces were also assisting with the fight, which included at least 10 air strikes on Sunday, according to a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan.

Following Yaftali’s press conference, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani delivered a televised speech to mark International Youth Day where he touched on various topics from the economy to the upcoming elections, but made no reference to the ongoing fight for Ghazni.

The omission during the nearly hour-long address sparked heated reactions online, with social media users chiding the president for failing to address the bloody battle for the city. “The Presidential Office is busy with a celebration of Youth Day where gov picked speakers shower it with praise that would make Soviet era leaders blush.

Meanwhile, a mere 100kms away, fighting over the control of Ghazni city continues,” tweeted Saad Mohseni, director of the media conglomerate Moby Group.

“#Ghazni is burning in fire & dead bodies covered the streets but our president calmly with a smile on his face participated in a long & useless event in his palace in #Kabul,” wrote Zakarya Hassani, another Afghan Twitter user.

Ghazni has been under increasing danger from massing Taliban fighters for months, with reports suggesting insurgents had infiltrated the city at will.

The onslaught was the latest attempt by the Taliban to overrun an urban centre and comes as pressure increases on the insurgents to begin peace talks with the government to end the nearly 17-year-old war.

The attack was the largest tactical operation launched by the Taliban since an unprecedented truce in June brought fighting between security forces and the Taliban to a temporary pause, providing war-weary Afghans some welcome relief.