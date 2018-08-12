Share:

LOS ANGELES-Justin Timberlake is set to release his first book. The 37-year-old singer - who has three-year-old son Silas with his wife Jessica Biel - has announced plans to release his first book, entitled 'Hindsight', later this year, which will feature insights into the star's life, including his childhood and his career.

Posting a picture of himself with the tome on Instagram on other day, Justin wrote: ''Guys, I have some news! I've been working on this for a while now and I am happy to finally give you a first look at my first book, Hindsight. I'm looking forward to sharing these pictures and stories with you. It's coming out October 30th! Special thanks to Sandra Bark, M Bierut and Harper Collins US for making this happen.''

In a press release, it was revealed the book starts with detailing the 'Say Something' hitmaker's childhood, before following his life through the beginnings of his career in boyband NSYNC.

It will also reveal the creation of his hit 2006 single 'SexyBack', as well as what it takes to produce live shows and the formation of his popular 'Saturday Night Live' skits.

Speaking in the press release, Justin said: ''Working on this book was an amazing process for me. My story has been filled with so many amazing people that have helped me become the artist I am today. Reflecting on those moments, spotlighting some of the important people and places that have informed my music, and getting the opportunity to share my story is something I am very grateful for.''

The book has been co-written by Sandra Bark and designed by Michael Bierut, and is due to hit shelves on October 30.