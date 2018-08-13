Share:

KARACHI - The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi said Sunday that they would not accept the local government elections as well as by-polls to be held under the supervision of this ‘incompetent’ Election Commission of Pakistan.

He was addressing the TLP’s protesting rally carried out from Hasan Square to Numaish against what it said a massive rigging in the polls and blasphemous sketches. The party’s Sindh Ameer Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi, Karachi chief Allama Syed Zaman Jafri, newly elected MPA Mufti Muhammad Qasim Fakhri, Muhammad Younus and other leaders were also present on the occasion. Besides placards and banners, the protestors were also carrying national flags with them.

Allama Rizvi said that the people of Karachi have laid the stone for ‘real change’ by casting a large chunk of votes for the TLP. “This change guarantees the integrity of Pakistan,”

Speaking on the blasphemous sketches in Holland, he termed the same for deteriorating the international peace, asking the leaders of Muslim Ummah to take strict notice of that. “Instead of frightening of Jews, the Muslim leaders should represent sentiments of entire Ummah,” he added while demanding of the Prime Minister in waiting Imran Khan to take up the matter with the Holland government immediately after taking the oath. He claimed that the TLP’s mandate was stolen but their ‘huge’ rally has turned out to be a referendum against that ‘rigged polls’. “The ECP is the culprit of the nation as it had favored the politics of corruption and commission by stealing our mandate. But the people of Karachi have announced their decision in favor of the TLP. We are not going to accept the upcoming by elections and local government polls held under this ECP,”

The TLP chief asked the upcoming government to take ‘brave decision’ of breaking diplomatic relations with Holland until it takes concrete action against the perpetrators. The United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres should also be apprised that these sketches are hurting the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah. He warned those involved in the blasphemy and their supporters that they would not shelter at any corner of the world. Expressing gratitude for Karachiites, Allama Rizvi said instead for billionaire candidates of the so-called representatives of the city, the people of Karachi have voted for poor aspirants of the TLP. The winds of real change have started blowing in Karachi and the same would be blown in other parts of the country as well, asking the supporters to start preparation for local bodies and by-elections.

Taking a jab at the Pakistan People’s Party, the TLP chief termed it a regional and ethnic party, alleging that former President Asif Ali Zardari is against the national unity and trying to weaken the country at the behest of external forces. He was of the view that ‘Muhajirs’ who migrated from India after separation have been neglected since ever.

“Muhajirs were never given their right in terms of evacuee property as per agreement. This is sheer violation of their rights. The National Accountability Bureau should expose those who had deprived the descendants of the founders of Pakistan,” said Allama Rizvi.