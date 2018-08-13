Share:

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the attack by drones on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was the immobility of the military men. Each of the two drones was loaded with a kilo of C4, which is a very powerful explosive. President Maduro escaped unharmed, though eight soldiers were injured. It was a very high-profile attack, being a public occasion and recorded by TV cameras, as he was on the podium of a parade to mark the 81st anniversary of the Bolivarian National Guard.

I wonder if our military men want to claim those military men for their own? Already, Venezuela provided an example to parallel Pervez Musharraf in that Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chavez, had been a commando. Admittedly, Chavez had been elected to the Presidency, not just taken it, and had died of cancer. If anyone claims the military men around Maduro as examples of calm under fire, what price the Indonesian imam on the island of Lombok, who carried on the maghrib prayer despite the earthquake there which killed at least 321 people? Isn’t that the sort of militancy that the military wanted rooted out in the name of ‘sab se pehle Pakistan’?

Well, there’s been a slight change. The slogan will be sab se pehle Imran Khan, because his oath will be on Independence Day. Henceforth, August 14 will be the anniversary of Naya Pakistan than of old, dakyanoosi, corrupt Pakistan. Well, they tried that with making 23 March Republic Day back in 1956, but it didn’t work. 23 March was re-designated Republic Day, but that Constitution was abrogated in 1958. As a matter of fact, the 1973 Constitution came into force on Independence Day, but no one calls that date anything but Independence Day. So Imran should get down to deciding the Punjab CM.

He has already indicated that it will be someone young and clean. As he is getting the youth vote at 65, the country’s largest province should be ready for a sexagenarian. The only problem with Aleem Khan is that he’s not old enough. Otherwise he’s clean. Look, being summoned by NAB doesn’t mean anything. Imran himself has paid a visit. And then, look at the pick for KP CM, Mahmood Khan. When he was KP Sports Minister, he was investigated for a scandal, but got off. Of course, Aleem Khan isn’t from Swat, which would have been a great help, but Mahmood Khan should be worried about whether he is the final choice. After all, he was picked after Atif Khan was put forward. Maybe Imran has heard the joke about the Italian parliament and decided to play it on KP. It seems an Italian MP dozed off in the Chamber. He woke with a start and asked his neighbour, “Anything interesting happened?” “Not really,” he replied. “Well, we’ve had five governments, and you’ve been PM twice.”

Well, it seems that others in the run for Punjab CM are putting pressure on the local NAB people to call them in for questioning. Ch Pervez Elahi seems to have had a chance, but someone seems to have remembered that he was once Punjab Speaker, and said he could have that slot. Just as Shah Mehmood Qureshi is going to be Foreign Minister again, and Ch Sarwar is going to be Punjab Governor again. Is Imran going to captain Pakistan at cricket again?

Those with the name Qutab seem to be having a hard time. An NCA graduate, Qutab Rind was in town from his native Sindh for an exhibition, was thrown down stairs. He died, and to cover up his crime, the killer claimed Qutab was a blasphemer. Well, at least he didn’t claim it was because he was a bad artist. His pen-and-ink drawings were quite good, actually, and he was a realist, not abstract.

Qutab Ali Shah, the PML-N candidate for PP 123, also had troubles winning the seat, and more importantly, getting that win notified, after winning on a recount, but having that result stayed by the Lahore High Court. MNAs-elect Kh Asif and Rana Sanaullah also had their results stayed.

Presumably, now that they have been given the green light, they will be voting for Mian Shehbaz Sharif as PM. He is squaring off against Imran Khan, who was named by his parliamentary party as its PM candidate. The real surprise would have been if they hadn’t named him. He needs to get elected as soon as possible, so that he can get Zulfiqar Bokhari taken off the ECL, where he has been put along with ex-Secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad, who has still not been released after being arrested in the Saaf Paani Company case. He will have to turn approver if Mian Shehbaz is to be reeled in.

But even before that happens, we may well see the PTI protesting against the government, in the RTS collapse scam. Imran needs that dharna to do something about his third marriage. Meanwhile, we’re accumulating a First Family it seems, what with Imran’s stepdaughter joining the PTI. Would she have joined if the PTI had lost?

Some youth are not having it so easy. In Dhaka, the killing of two students in road accidents has provoked protests against the public transport system there. Is this Bangladesh’s Bushra Zaidi moment? Remember her? She was killed by a wagon in Karachi in April 1986. Not just her college, but neighbouring schools also went on strike. That was when the MQM emerged. That led to riots, including the attack on Pakhtun areas. What with Imran’s grip on KP, Pakhtuns are safe. But may be the driver of the wagon which killed Bushra was a Kashmiri. The PTI, which has displaced the MQM, would like him not only to be Kashmri, but named Nawaz.