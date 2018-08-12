Share:

HAFIZABAD-A young married woman was gang raped allegedly by five persons in village Kharak Bhattian.

The police have registered a case against Ahmad Faraz and his four accomplices but failed to arrest any of them.

According to FIR lodged by a poor worker Ihsanullah Qureshi, he was away from his house last night when vagabond Ahmad Faraz and his four accomplices stormed into his house by scaling over the outer wall of his house and forcibly gang raped his wife. She raised hue and carries but no one came to her rescue.

On the other side, two persons were killed on-the-spot while another seriously injured when a vehicle coming from opposite direction hit their bike on Gujranwala road near Ram Garrh.

According to Rescue sources, Abdul Rasheed of Jharianwala Hafizabad along with his son Muhammad Aleem and a relation Muhammad Nasir was on way to nearby village on a bike and when they reached near Ram Garrh a recklessly driven vehicle hit the bike as a result of which Abdul Rasheed and his son Muhammad Aleem died before any medical could be made available to them while Muhammad Nasir sustained serious injuries and was shifted to the Trauma Centre. The van driver sped away after the mishap. The police have registered a case and have investigating.