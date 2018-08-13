Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf nominee for Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that eradication of corruption from the province is the only way to bring the Sindh out of crisis and keeping in view the current situation massive work is required in every department of Sindh province.

He said that Imran Khan has given him key slot and following party chairman vision he would set a new trended during his tenure.

Ismail was talking to the media men at Karachi Airport here on Sunday. PTI leaders including Karachi Chapter President Fridous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman and Raja Azhar were also present on the occasion.

Ismail further said that Governor House is a historical building and practicing the term of revolutionary change he is not going to stay at Governor House but only going to use office of Governor whereas the Governor House would be transformed into an educational institution.

“We will see how the building can be utilised while so far the option to transform Governor House into an educational institution or art gallery were still in discussion while we will open Governor House for citizen,” remarked Ismail to a query.

Further vowing to minimise the expenditures of the Governor House , he said that I have a plan to cut off the expenditures as much as possible and I will not be staying at one place while preferred travelling across the province to resolve the issues of masses.

He said that during last ten years the situation left Karachi quite far from progressing. Imran Khan wants to resolve the issue of Karachi and the eradication of corruption from the departments is the only way to put port city on path of progress and prosperity, said Ismail adding that third party audit of every development projects would be done to eliminate any impression of corruption. Talking about the PTI opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, PTI leader said PTI is going to play as a strong opposition in Sindh province and opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly will be from party. The name of opposition leader in Sindh Assembly has been finalized and party central leadership would announce it soon, he added.

Ismail said that PTI want to bring revolutionary change and we will try our level best to ensure the support of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) regarding the implementation of development projects in Sindh. Similarly we have planned to work alongside with Mayor Karachi for the betterment of Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that het PTI‘s central leadership on Saturday announced to appoint Imran Ismail for the slot of Governor Sindh which was lying vacant after the resignation of Muhammad Zubair Umer. Imran Ismail who is one of the central leader of PTI considered to be a close affiliate of Imran Khan while Imail also marked victory from Provincial Assembly constituency PS-111 Karachi in general election held on July 25th.