Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) organised the first ICCI Jashn-e-Azadi Taekwondo Championship 2018, as part of Independence Day celebrations at the ICCI Hall.

National Taekwondo Club, Islamabad Sunny Taekwondo Club, World Taekwondo Club Bharia Town Phase-5, World Taekwondo Club (WTC) Bharia Town Phase-8 and Taekwondo Club DHA-II participated in the event, in which 130 kids took part.

World Taekwondo Club Bahria Town Phase-8 grabbed the first position, while WTC Bahria Town Phase-5 finished second and Taekwondo Club DHA-II third. In individual fights of boys, Abdul Noor, M Umar and Abdul Jami emerged as best fighters, while from girls, Haya Ali and Noor Rehman were the winners.

Shahbaz Ali was the chief organiser of the event championship, while Ch Zahid Rafique, Malik Najeeb Elahi, Bahadur Khan, Agha Ehtesham, Faizan Shahzad, Asher Hafeez, Usman Sarwar Alvi and Shabbir Meo sponsored it.

Senator and PTI leader Syed Zafar Ali Shah was the chief guest and distributed medals and certificates among the top position holders.

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Shah said: “Youth is future of the country and they are capable of doing wonders for it. The PTI leadership is quite eager to promote sports and youngsters must strive to lead the country in international sports events including taekwondo. Youth should focus on study and also take active part in sports so that they may contribute to building a healthy society.”

Addressing at the concluding ceremony, ICCI president Sheikh Amir Waheed said that apart from focusing on promoting business activities, the ICCI is also working for promoting sports. “The ICCI has constituted a sports committee to promote various sports so that business community and their kids could participate in healthy activities.”

He also assured that they will continue to support for the promotion of different sports including taekwondo, cricket and others to build a healthy society. He thanked the chief guest and sponsors for cooperating with the ICCI in organising the event.

Among others, senior vice president M Naveed Malik, vice president Nisar Mirza and ICCI sports committee chairman Nasir Mehmood Ch also spoke at the occasion and reaffirmed that the ICCI would continue to holding not only taekwondo, but other sporting event as well.