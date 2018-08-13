Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A youth was electrocuted and a tortured body of a teenage boy was recovered from Jamrao canal near Mirpurkhas here on Sunday.

According to details, 28-year-old Ghazi, resident of 78 Mori was repairing a wire at the electricity pole at village Makhan Sammoon when he sustained shock of electricity and fell down, resultantly he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. His body was shifted to civil hospital where and later handed over to his heirs.

In another incident, a tailor was kidnapped and unknown accused tortured him and threw his body in Jamrao canal and fled away.

Tailer Sajan, 18, son of Narain Das , resident of village Jan Muhammad Junejo, jurisdiction of Dilber Maher police station had been missing on Saturday while on Sunday Dilber Maher police headed by SHO Majid Kaim Khani on the information recovered his tortured body from Jamrao canal and shifted to mortuary of civil hospital Mirpurkhas for postmortem.