KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Sualeh Farooqui on Sunday stressed that the need for engaging youth and schoolchildren in the ongoing tree plantation campaign in the city.

This he stated while chairing over meeting regarding review the arrangements for ongoing tree plantation drive in the port city, Karachi.

Commissioner said that there is dire need to grow trees to face global warming challenges in Karachi and to make Karachi a green city. He said Karachi needs a comprehensive tree plantation on the lines of international urban forestry to save the city from environmental pollution and global warming.

He further said “We can make the city better and greener for which all stake holders, citizens and organizations from government and non government sector needed to participate in the campaign”. The meeting decided that beside planting trees in Parks , on the banks of river beds, along the roads and on green belts, central islands , Urban Forest Parks would also be planned to develop and managed with the support of relevant stakeholders where sufficient spaces are available. DCs will work on it to find the spaces where large number of trees could be grown. Deputy Commissioners have been asked to discuss with the civil society, relevant organizations and make plans to initiate the Urban Forestry in the city.

It was also decided that district wise committees would be formed which would run the affairs of the campaign and its management and supervision.

Commissioner also stressed the need to engage youth and school going children in the campaign, He asked the DG Private Schools Mansoob Siddiqui to make plan in this regard involve those schools which have space for plantation to carry out campaign according to the space they have.

Representative of The Citizen Foundation, Tariq Suri told the meeting that we have planned to grow 50 million plants in next five years. It was also told in the meeting that Korangi Association of Trade and Industries (KATI) and SITE Association of Trade and Industries are also planning to grow one million plants each in their respective areas. KATI also told the meeting that with the coordination and cooperation of the Deputy Commissioner Korangi and District Municipal Corporation, Korangi they are making arrangements to grow trees with sewerage waters or used waters instead of fresh water.

Ahmed Shah of the Karachi Arts council also promised in the meeting that the Arts Council would motivate its youth group of Arts Council which is the largest youth group of the city to take part in the campaign as a public service and for the protection of the environment of the city.

The meeting was attended among others by Municipal Commissioner Karachi Municipal Corporation Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Additional Commissioner Karachi-I Afzal Zaidi DG Parks, KMC Afaq Mirza, representatives of IUCN, Prof Dr Bilquees Gul, Ecologist Rafiul Haq, Dr Adnan Asdar, Directors of Pakrs DMC, KDA and DMD Water and Sewerage Board, representatives of Shehri and other NGOs.